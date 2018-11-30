Metro fares to increase in 2019: How much will it cost you?

The cost of travelling on Metro trains is set to rise in the New Year.

Nexus has confirmed the new fares will come into effect from Wednesday, January 2 after being agreed by councillors.

The rises include:

* A one zone single will go up from £1.80 to £1.90; two zone single is up from £2.70 to £2.80; all zone single is up from £3.40 to £3.50.

* The cost of a one zone adult Day Ticket will go up from £3.00 to £3.10; a two zone Day Ticket is up from £4.10 to £4.20; an all zone Day Ticket is up from £5.10 to £5.20.

* The one zone weekly Metro Season Ticket is up from £10.80 to £11.10; a two zone weekly is up from £16.00 to £16.50; an all zone weekly is up from £21.70 to £22.40.

* The one zone four week Metro Season Ticket is up from £37.90 to £39.10; the two zone four weekly is up from £ £55.70 to £57.50; an all zone four weekly is up from to £73.70 to £76.

* The price of the one zone annual Metro Season Ticket is up from £419 to £432.50; the two zone annual is up from £585 to £604; the all zone annual is up from £647 to £668.

* The price of a child commercial single ticket (for children aged under 16 who do not have an Under 16 Pop card) is to increase from 80p to 90p; a child day ticket is up from £1.30 to £1.40; a child transfare is to go up from £1 to £1.10.

* A single ticket on the Shields Ferry is going up from £1.60 to £1.70; a Ferry day ticket is going up from £2.80 to £2.90; a child ferry single is going up from 60p to 70p;

Metro bosses have defended the price increases and pointed to other offers, such as the cost of the Pop Pay As You Go smartcard being frozen, - offering customers a 40p saving on the cost of a single Metro journey, and a saving of 50p on the cost of a day ticket.

Nexus said students and customers who use Pop Pay As You Go cards will be paying the same price for their travel in 2019 as they were in 2012.

In addition, the Metro Gold Card, which gives pensioners and people with disabilities, unlimited off-peak Metro travel for £12 a year is to be frozen in price.

Managing Director of Nexus, Tobyn Hughes, said: "We are introducing a balanced package of Metro fares in 2019, one which helps us to deliver some savings for customers while also meeting Metro’s running costs.

"Anyone who switches to a Pay As You Go Pop card will not see the cost of their Metro travel go up next year.

"Other fares will go up in line with the rate of inflation. Metro is a public service that doesn’t make a profit and gets a Government subsidy to keep it running. We need to raise some fares so that we can continue to meet our operational costs.

"Metro fares will remain some of the lowest in the country, and still offer excellent value for money."

Nexus said Pop blue, the smartcard that was introduced this year which offers young people aged 18 and under Metro travel for £1, is also being frozen in price.

The 2019 Metro and Shields Ferry fare proposals were agreed by a Joint Transport Committee (Tyne and Wear Sub-committee) today.