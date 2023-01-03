The five-fold increase – the current penalty is just £20 – comes after the Department for Transport (DfT) decided the fine should rise as of part a new effort to crackdown on ticketless travel across Britain’s railways.

Metro is part of the Government’s national penalty fare regime so it is included in the change.

Now operator Nexus is rolling-out a hard-hitting campaign to warn customers of the change.

Metro fare-dodgers will face a £100 fine from later this month

£1million a year

From Monday, January 23, anyone caught without a valid ticket will have to pay a £100 penalty fare, reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days.

Nexus says fare evasion costs £1million a year in lost revenue.

Customer Services Director Huw Lewis, said the move was supported by fare-paying passengers and rail operators: “The Government is raising the penalty fare from £20 to £100 and this change will automatically apply on Metro,” he said.

“This is the first change since 2005 and reflects feedback from customers who want to see a strong deterrent against fraud.

‘Pay your fare every time you travel’

“The Government consulted the whole rail industry and Nexus was among those keen to see an increase, because customers tell us they want tougher penalties for those who decide not to pay their fare.

“The simple message for Metro customers is to pay your fare every time you travel.”

The penalty for Metro fare evasion, which is set by the Government, has been at its current £20 level since May 2005.

Anyone who fails to pay the penalty fare will be taken to court, where a conviction results in much steeper fines.

Nexus has withdrawn the facility for customers to Metro penalty fares on the spot.

Card payments will instead be taken online at payments.nexus.org.uk or by calling Nexus’ 24 hour automated payment line on 0191 814 7699.

Customers can still pay Metro penalty fares in person at the reception at South Gosforth Metro Control Centre or by post Customer Relations, Metro Control Centre, Station Road, South Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE3 1YT.

