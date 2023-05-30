The first of the 46-strong fleet have bee undergoing after-hours testing as part of the detailed preparations to get them ready for entering service at the end of the year.

Manufacturer Stadler has delivered three new trains so far, and more are set to arrive later this year. The fleet will enter service in phases and the aim is to have all of the new trains in service by 2025.

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Drivers John Doughty and Chris Mongan

Metro drivers Jon Doughty and Chris Mongan were there for the first test between South Gosforth and Monkseaton.

“It was a big moment for me personally as I’ve been involved with the project for the last three years,” said Chris.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity many of us that have been involved with and to be able to go out on the new train’s first night of testing on the system was a real privilege.

“I don’t think the test could have gone any better to be honest. We know what the new train is capable of, and we know what a great asset it is going to be. We knew it was going to be good, and we know we have taken a light year leap forward, but to actually be on board it, and experience it first hand, was amazing.

Testing began earlier this month

“The new train outperformed anything that we could have imagined. The drive was smooth. The braking system was operating perfectly well, and the dynamic braking and power were spot on.”

‘Like making the switch from a mark one Escort to a Lamborghini’

Jon added: “The testing is vital to get the new trains ready for customer service.

“They are testing the brakes at different speeds. Testing the doors. Testing the automatic sliding step.

Members of the test team aboard one of the new trains

“Everything went exceptionally well on that first test run. The train was out on the network for four hours without any major problems. It was an excellent and historic occasion for the Tyne and Wear Metro, and for the North East.