News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Metro delays of up to 30 minutes in Sunderland and South Tyneside after train is withdrawn from service

There are delays to Metro services operating in Sunderland and South Tyneside today.

By Kevin Clark
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The service Tweeted shortly before 9.10am this morning, Friday, February 3, that there were delays of up to 30 minutes on the line between South Hylton and Newcastle International Airport.

Metro says the problem is the result of a combination of a train having to be withdrawn from service and particularly heavy passenger numbers on the line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Travellers are being urged to leave extra time for their journey.

Most Popular
There are delays on the Metro this morning
SunderlandSouth TynesideMetroTravellers