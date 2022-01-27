Metro, bus and ferry passengers urged to keep wearing masks as coronavirus Plan B regulations come to an end

Although the mandatory requirement to wear face coverings introduced under the Government’s ‘Plan B’ coronavirus regulations as part of the response to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ends today, Thursday, January 27, the Government’s updated advice is still that people should continue wearing masks whenever they are in busy spaces, including on public transport.

Metro operator Nexus says its frontline teams will continue to remind and encourage customers to wear face coverings when using public transport, as well as also explaining the health benefits of doing so.

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said that while face-coverings were no longer required, they continued to be the best defence against the spread of coronavirus in public spaces: “We are continuing to encourage people to wear face coverings when using Metro, the Shields Ferry and wider public transport, as the right thing to do for themselves, their families, and the whole community.

“The Government’s updated advice continues to advise people to wear face coverings in busy spaces, including public transport.

“Nexus and our partners have been active in promoting the use of face coverings as a positive and simple good health step throughout the pandemic and our customers welcome this.

“The latest data shows that around 70% of customers wear face coverings on Metro and bus – with the figure at its highest when trains, stations and vehicles are busy.”

