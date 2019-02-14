Major traffic problems in city centre as traffic lights break

Have your say

Drivers have been urged to avoid Durham City Centre as faulty traffic lights at a main roundabout cause tailbacks across the city.

Police are currently directing traffic at the Prince Bishops roundabout in Durham and engineers are currently on the scene .

The issue is causing 'major problems' throughout the city centre this morning.

Traffic is backed up on the A690 Leazes Road both ways.

Durham County Council has tweeted: Issues with traffic lights at the Prince Bishops roundabout are causing major problems through the city centre this morning.

"Engineers are working to fix the fault but please avoid if possible.

Picture by Durham County Council

"Officers from Durham Constabulary are on site helping direct traffic through the Prince Bishops roundabout."