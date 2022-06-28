Major delays as northbound A19 crash causes five-mile tailback in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7.30am today (Tuesday) officers received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound between the A690 Durham Road and A183 in Sunderland.

“Emergency services are at the scene.

"One road has been temporarily closed and motorists are advised there will be increased congestion in the area.”

National Highways: North-East Tweeted at 8.11am that a collision is causing major disruption on the northbound carriageway between the A690 Durham Road junction at Herrington and A183 Chester Road junction at Pennywell.

As of 8am, traffic was queuing back around five miles, which was adding up an hour to normal journey times.

Drivers are being urged to seek an alternative route.