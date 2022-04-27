Latest on police investigation after man arrested following assault on staff member at Sunderland railway station

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Metro train had to be held for more than half an hour while police attended.

Metro bosses tweeted shortly before 10.45am yesterday, Wednesday, April 27, that there were delays of up to 30 minutes on services to Newcastle Airport due to a train being held.

Officers from both British Transport Police and Northumbria Police attended and one man was arrested at the scene.

A spokesman for operator Nexus confirmed officers had been called to the station after reports of an assault on a member of staff.

The train had been held from shortly after 10am, but was back underway by 10.40am.

A British Transport Police spokesman said today that a man who was arrested had been released while enquiries continue: “A 36-year-old man was arrested at the location on suspicion of a public order offence before being conveyed to police custody.

A man has been arrested after a member of staff was assaulted at Sunderland Station