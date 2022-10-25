Paramedics were called to the motorway at about 12.40pm today (October 25).

A statement from the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.42pm to a two vehicle collision on the A1 northbound between the junctions for Durham and Chester-le-Street. We dispatched a double crewed ambulance, a rapid response paramedic and a clinical team leader.

"One patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary.”

The collision was also attended by fire crews from Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson said: "Reports of a road traffic collision between junctions 62 and 63 on the A1(M) came into our control room at 12.42pm today.

“Three appliances from Durham, Peterlee, Spennymoor and one targeted response vehicle from Durham attended the incident. On arrival, occupants had managed to self-extricate, therefore our crews made the vehicles safe and left the scene at 1.00pm.”.

The incident caused one lane to be closed, with around four miles of congestion and delays of 40 minutes..

A social media post from National Highways North East has confirmed that all lanes are now open.

Durham Constabulary and Northumbria Police have been contacted for further details.

