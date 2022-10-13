Lane reopened after six vehicle collision on A19 near Sunderland leaves one blocked
One lane of a busy road had to be closed after a multi vehicle collision on the A19 northbound between A690 and A183.
Police received a report of a collision involving six vehicles on the A19 Northbound at Sunderland just before 8.30am on Thursday (October 13).
Emergency services attended and police have confirmed nobody has been seriously injured.
Northumbria Police added: “One lane is blocked from the junction from the A690 northbound exit while the vehicles are uplifted and the road is cleared. Motorists are advised to take another route where possible.”
The road is now understood to have reopened.