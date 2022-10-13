News you can trust since 1873
Lane reopened after six vehicle collision on A19 near Sunderland leaves one blocked

One lane of a busy road had to be closed after a multi vehicle collision on the A19 northbound between A690 and A183.

By Pamela Bilalova
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police received a report of a collision involving six vehicles on the A19 Northbound at Sunderland just before 8.30am on Thursday (October 13).

Emergency services attended and police have confirmed nobody has been seriously injured.

Northumbria Police added: “One lane is blocked from the junction from the A690 northbound exit while the vehicles are uplifted and the road is cleared. Motorists are advised to take another route where possible.”

The incident happened at around 8.30am on Thursday (October 13).

The road is now understood to have reopened.

