Landslip disrupts rail services between Newcastle and Edinburgh

By Ian Smith
Published 19th Mar 2024, 15:17 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 15:19 GMT
Rail services on the East Coast Main Line have been disrupted due to a landslide.

The line was blocked between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Reston earlier today, Tuesday, March 19, due to the issue.

Services have now resumed but it will take a few hours for things to return to normal.

LNER reports that services are subject to cancellations, amendments and delays until mid-afternoon and urge customers to check before travelling.

Replacement coaches are also running between Newcastle, Berwick and Edinburgh.

