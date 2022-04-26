Jet 2 announces new route to Verona from Newcastle International Airport

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have again responded to continued strong demand by announcing a service to Verona next year.

Just days after announcing an expanded programme for this summer from Newcastle, the company has moved to expand its Summer 2023 programme too.

The addition of Verona means that customers and independent travel agents will be able to choose from 34 sun and city destinations from Newcastle Airport with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays next summer.

The companies will operate weekly services to Verona every Wednesday from May 10, 2023, through to the end of September.

Famed as the setting for Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, Verona offers a tangle of medieval backstreets, while world-class performers will take to the ancient Verona Arena’s stage to perform operatic classics under the stars.

Customers will be able to choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or a package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Jet2CityBreaks packages include flights with Jet2.com including 22kg hold luggage, transfers to and from the airport, as well as a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations, providing the perfect base from which to explore and experience Verona.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will also have a range of destinations of offer next year, with up to 125 weekly flights departing from Newcastle Airport during peak times.

Destinations will include Greece, Turkey, Spain, the Canaries, Bulgaria , Croatia and Cyprus.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “The demand for flights, city breaks and holidays from Newcastle Airport continues to be extremely strong.

"Customers in the North East are very much looking to get away to enjoy their well-deserved holidays and we will continue responding to that demand with more flights and holidays.

"The introduction of Verona to our programme for Summer 23 provides a fantastic city break option for those looking to explore a city which packed full of history, culture and beauty with the advantage of having the stunning Lake Garda nearby.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2citybreaks.com