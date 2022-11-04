No Northern trains are due to operate in the North East on Saturday, November 5, Monday, November 7, and Wednesday, November 9, during the latest industrial action by the RMT union.

All Grand Central services, including those on the popular London King’s Cross to Hartlepool and Sunderland route, have been cancelled on Saturday, with a reduced timetable expected on the other days.

It is part of a long-running dispute between rail unions and employers over pay, jobs and conditions.

Grand Central runs services between Sunderland and London Kings Cross and stop at Hartlepool.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: apologised for the “significant disruption” and added: “We all want to see an end to this dispute and hope that discussions between the industry and trade unions will lead to a resolution soon so that we can avoid more disruptive strikes in the future.”

Due to the impact, Northern is also advising customers to check before they travel on Sunday, November 6, Tuesday, November 8, and Thursday, November 10, when services will not start until much later in the morning.

There will be no rail replacement buses on strike days for Northern services in the North East.

Grand Central says it expects to run a reduced strike timetable on Monday, November 7, and Wednesday, November 9,

No Northern train are set to run in the North East on the latest RMT strike days.

For more information about strike disruption, go to northernrailway.co.uk/strikes, grandcentral.com and the National Rail Enquiries website.