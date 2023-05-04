News you can trust since 1873
Houghton passengers hail victory after bus saved from cancellation

Passengers are keeping a vital bus route after it was saved from the axe.

By Ross Robertson
Published 4th May 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 11:27 BST
Councillor Juliana Heron.Councillor Juliana Heron.
Councillor Juliana Heron.

The 520 bus had been scheduled for cancellation this year under plans by operator Go North East.

However, after a campaign and petition by residents and local councillors, the firm has decided to keep the service.

Campaigners said the bus – connecting Houghton, Fencehouses and Chilton Moor – provides hundreds of residents each week with vital access to local amenities such as healthcare practices, schools, churches and stores.

Councillor Juliana Heron said: "This is an absolutely fantastic result for the people of Houghton, Chilton Moor and Fencehouses.

“Losing this service would have impacted upon the lives of hundreds of residents, not least some of the most disadvantaged in our community. I'm just so glad that the operators have seen sense and the service will remain in operation.

“I'd like to thank everyone for supporting the campaign and registering their concerns through the online consultation.

"It is further proof that people power works and is a great example of what can be achieved when we all work together to look out for – and improve – our communities."

Cllr John Price, who also supported the campaign, added: “I think I speak for all of the residents of Houghton and the Coalfields when I say how thankful we are to Juliana for her work on this.

“As an area with no metro or rail link, the constant cuts to public transport funding has been catastrophic to areas such as ours over recent years therefore it’s vital that we continue to fight to ensure that existing routes such as this continue in operation.”

