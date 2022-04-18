Four miles of congestion and 30-minute delays on southbound A1
Motorists travelling southbound on the A1 on Easter Monday were warned to expect 30-minute delays due to an incident on the route.
Monday, 18th April 2022, 4:54 pm
National Highways confirmed shortly after 4pm on Monday, April 18 that there were four miles of congestion, as well as 30-minute delays for vehicles, after a caravan became detached from the car that was towing it.
All lanes within the affected area of the southbound carriageway reopened at around this time.
The incident impacted traffic between the A167, near Birtley, and the turn-off for the A1(M)/A194.