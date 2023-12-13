This doesn't do much for Sunderland supporters

Metro, bus, train and Shields Ferry details have been announced.

Bus and Metro service details over the festive period have been announced.

The following may be of particular interest to football supporters as SAFC play Preston North End on Monday, January 1, 12.30pm at the Stadium of Light.

Buses:

There will be no bus services on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Eve, Go North East, Stagecoach and Arriva services will run a Sunday service. The last departures "will generally be between 6pm and 7pm".

On Boxing Day, Go North East and Stagecoach will run some daytime services, with additional services paid for by Nexus. More information is attached below and full timetables are here.

On Wednesday 27 to Saturday 30 December, Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach will run a Saturday service.

On New Year’s Eve Go North East, Stagecoach and most Arriva services will run a Saturday service until about 6pm, then reduced services until 7.30pm, when most bus services will finish.

On Monday, January 2, Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach will be operating a Sunday service.

Tyne and Wear Metro:

There are no Metro services on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Eve, there is a Sunday service until about 6pm, then an hourly service (30 minutes between Pelaw and South Gosforth).

On Boxing Day, there will be a revised Saturday service from about 8am to 8pm.

From Wednesday, December 27 until Friday, December 29 Metro services will run to a weekday timetable, then to Saturday timetable on Saturday, December 30.

On New Year’s Eve, a Sunday service is to run until about 9pm, then every 30 minutes (15 minutes between Pelaw and South Gosforth).

On Tuesday, January 2, Metro will be running a normal weekday service.

Rail (Northern train services between Newcastle and Sunderland)

There are no Northern train services on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day.

Northern will operate normal services on Christmas Eve, with trains finishing from 6pm; and on New Year’s Eve with trains finishing from 7pm.