The roundabout between Washington and Sunderland which forms a junction with the A19 was closed on Sunday morning (February 6), before reopening to traffic later in the evening.

It happened after police were called just after 8am on Sunday to reports of a car blocking two lanes of the road.

Northumbria Police have said that the car was recovered, but a quantity of oil had spilled onto the carriageway and enquiries to trace the driver continue.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly before 8.10am yesterday (Sunday) police were called to the A19 intersection with the A1213 slip road at Washington after receiving a report a car was blocking two lanes.

“Officers attended and the car was recovered but a quantity of oil had spilled out onto the carriageway.

“The A19 southbound at the A1231 slip road and A1231 westbound was closed for cleaning and enquiries to trace the driver remain ongoing.”

Earlier on Sunday Northumbria Police had advised motorists to avoid the area, while they dealt with the incident.

Northumbria Police Road Safety had said: “The A1231/A19 roundabout in #washington #sunderland is closed due to a significant oil and fuel spillage. Please avoid this area! We are dealing with the council and highways.”

There was another incident in the area later in the day after a motor home collided with a car, causing it to collide with another car.

The three-vehicle collision happened on the A1231 northbound slip road near Nissan at around 1.20pm.

Police have said those involved in the accident sustained minor injuries and two of the vehicles were uplifted.

A Force spokesperson said: “At 1.20pm yesterday (Sunday) police received a report of a collision involving three vehicles on the A1231 northbound slip road near Nissan.

“It was reported that a motor home had collided with a car near the roundabout on Pattinsons Road, causing it to collided with another car.

“Police attended the area and two of the vehicles were uplifted. Those involved were thought to have sustained minor injuries.”

