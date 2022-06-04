Emergency services receive reports of two road traffic collisions on A1(M) near Washington

Officers from Durham Constabulary and Northumbria Police received reports of two road traffic collisions on the A1M north and southbound at J63 this morning, June 4.
The North East Ambulance Service have also attended the scene.
Police are warning drivers to approach the area ‘with caution’ and to expect slight delays.
More details to follow.