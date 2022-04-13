Easter Metro timetables announced for Sunderland: Here's when you can use the service over the Bank Holiday weekend

Sunderland fans will still be able to leave on additional metro trains this Bank Holiday weekend despite adjustments to the Tyne and Wear Metro service for the extended Easter break.

Nexus have announced two of the four days off will see changes to the regular schedule.

The alterations begin on Good Friday which will see a full regular service without additional peak trains throughout the service. These are usually trains which deal with commuters during the morning and evening periods.

Fans leaving Sunderland’s 3:00pm kick off against Shrewsbury Town at the Stadium of Light will, however, not be impacted by the lack of additional trains as the system is stil catering for larger crowds at football matches.

The additional trains are mainly used to ensure regular passengers do not need to be caught up in the larger crowds.

Trains will continue to leave between the scheduled 12 minute intervals, although an additional train to South Gosforth will be leaving Seaburn station at 17:13.

Fans looking to head towards South Hylton can catch the additional train which is set to arrive at the Stadium of Light metro a little after 4:30pm.

Saturday April 16 and Easter Sunday will both see trains continue to the regular timetable while Easter Monday will also see a reduced timetable.

This will follow the same schedule as Good Friday where all scheduled trains will run, although any additional peak trains throughout the system will not be part of the timetable.