The A690 Durham road will be closed from the Board Inn roundabout to Broadmeadows between 8am and 6pm on Sunday, April 23.

A section of A690 Durham Road in East Rainton will also be closed overnight between Monday, April 24, and Friday, April 28.

The roundabout will remain open, and diversions will be in place throughout the works.

Road resurfacing under way. Picture c/o Sunderland City Council.

Holmeside in the city centre will be closed overnight from 7pm to 6am until Friday, April 21, while resurfacing is carried out.

Sunderland City Council said the works are part of major re-surfacing projects which bosses say have been programmed to coincide with periods of reduced traffic on these roads.

Further works taking place over the coming weeks include the resurfacing of part of Hall Farm Road in Doxford, which will be closed between 8am and 6pm from Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11, and Sevenoaks Drive in Sandhill, which will be closed between 8am and 6pm on Monday and Tuesday May 15 and 16.

A total of more than 200 schemes are scheduled to be carried out under a £5million highways investment programme.

Funding for the works is provided through the council’s Local Transport Plan and Incentive Fund allocation, its capital budget and the Government’s Pothole Fund.

Peter McIntyre, Executive Director of City Development at Sunderland City Council, said: "The council’s commitment to investing in its highway infrastructure is part of the bigger picture for helping us achieve our City Plan for a more of dynamic, vibrant and healthy Sunderland.”