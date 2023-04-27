Durham County Council is set to begin work on Tuesday, May 2, to install traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing at the West Rainton and Pittington Road junctions of the dual carriageway.

The works, which are expected to take 14 weeks to complete, will be carried out in phases and will include widening the carriageway, installing island and light-controlled pedestrian crossings, as well as resurfacing and repainting the road.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “These works are part of a wider scheme to improve access for drivers and pedestrians using the A690 and surrounding area.

Picture c/o Google Streetview.

“These are major works that will provide a significant benefit to traffic and the wider infrastructure of the area. We know the A690 is a main route for motorists, so we would like to thank people for their patience while these improvements are carried out.”

The scheme has been funded through a joint agreement between Durham County Council and the developer responsible for new housing along Station Road in West Rainton.

As part of the planning conditions for this, the developer was required to fund traffic lights at the West Rainton A690 junction to support the infrastructure of the new estate.

Over the last 12 months, the council has been working with the developer to finalise the agreement for the installation of the lights, which was officially confirmed in December 2022.