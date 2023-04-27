News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
49 minutes ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
3 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
3 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
6 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
6 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England

Drivers warned of disruption as traffic light works begin on A690

Drivers are being warned of disruption as work begins to install traffic lights at two junctions on the A690.

By Ross Robertson
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

Durham County Council is set to begin work on Tuesday, May 2, to install traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing at the West Rainton and Pittington Road junctions of the dual carriageway.

The works, which are expected to take 14 weeks to complete, will be carried out in phases and will include widening the carriageway, installing island and light-controlled pedestrian crossings, as well as resurfacing and repainting the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “These works are part of a wider scheme to improve access for drivers and pedestrians using the A690 and surrounding area.

Picture c/o Google Streetview.Picture c/o Google Streetview.
Picture c/o Google Streetview.
Most Popular

“These are major works that will provide a significant benefit to traffic and the wider infrastructure of the area. We know the A690 is a main route for motorists, so we would like to thank people for their patience while these improvements are carried out.”

The scheme has been funded through a joint agreement between Durham County Council and the developer responsible for new housing along Station Road in West Rainton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the planning conditions for this, the developer was required to fund traffic lights at the West Rainton A690 junction to support the infrastructure of the new estate.

Over the last 12 months, the council has been working with the developer to finalise the agreement for the installation of the lights, which was officially confirmed in December 2022.

Cllr Scott said measures will be in place to minimise disruption and to manage traffic while the A690 works are carried out, and updates will be provided as work progresses

Related topics:DriversDurham County CouncilStation Road