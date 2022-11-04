Drivers warned of disruption as 'abnormal loads' pass through Sunderland

City chiefs say slow-moving HGVs will be passing through the city centre on Monday, November 7, as three ‘abnormal loads’ of up to 101ft long are transported to the Port of Sunderland.The lorries will be passing through the city centre between 9.30am and 3pm on Monday as crane sections are moved from manufacturer Liebherr in Deptford to the port to be exported.The loads are up to 31 metres (101ft) long and up to 6.1 metres (20ft) wide.

The abnormal loads will travel under police escorts and to avoid peak journey times they are due to start travelling after 9.30am and be finished before 3pm.

City centre drivers are warned that they may face delays during these times as the sections are transported along Deptford Terrace, A1231 Silksworth Row, St Mary's Boulevard, A1018 West Wear Street and High Street East.

The loads are headed for the Port of Sunderland.

Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Dynamic City, Councillor Kevin Johnston, thanked road users for their patience and added that the shipment was a positive sign for the city’s economy.

He said: "While the movement of these cranes may cause some delays on city centre roads, it is impressive to see this example of goods manufactured here in Sunderland moving to the Port of Sunderland as they prepare to be exported.