Drivers told to expect travel delays as emergency sewer repair work close one lane of Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge

Drivers using Wearmouth Bridge will face delays for the next few days as emergency sewer repair work forces a partial closure.

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 1:00pm

One lane of the bridge northbound has been closed today (Wednesday, November 16), and the work is expected to last until Sunday.

The closure will be in place daily between 8am and 5pm.

The disruption is only expected to cause minimal delays, but drivers are being advised to leave extra time for their journey or find an alternative route.

One lane of Wearmouth Bridge is closed northbound for emergency sewer repairs
