Driver taken to hospital after a three vehicle collision on Wearmouth Bridge

One person was taken to hospital after a crash on Wearmouth Bridge this morning.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 11:56 am
Wearmouth bridge, Sunderland

Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle collision on the north side of Wearmouth Bridge just before 8.25 am on Friday (May 7).

Northumbria Police have said one of the drivers was taken to hospital for a whiplash, but no other injuries were reported.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 8.25am today (Friday) we received a report of a three-car collision on the north side of Monkwearmouth Bridge, on the southbound carriage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Officers and emergency services attended and one of the drivers was taken to hospital for whiplash. No other injuries were reported.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on SAFC and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

Wearmouth BridgeWearmouth Bridge OneNorthumbria PoliceEmergency services