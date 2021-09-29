Driver taken to hospital after a three vehicle collision on Wearmouth Bridge

Wearmouth bridge, Sunderland

Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle collision on the north side of Wearmouth Bridge just before 8.25 am on Friday (May 7).

Northumbria Police have said one of the drivers was taken to hospital for a whiplash, but no other injuries were reported.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 8.25am today (Friday) we received a report of a three-car collision on the north side of Monkwearmouth Bridge, on the southbound carriage.

“Officers and emergency services attended and one of the drivers was taken to hospital for whiplash. No other injuries were reported.”