Dozens of Metro services cancelled on Saturday due to lack of drivers
A string of Metro services have been cancelled due to a lack of available drivers.
More than a dozen trains to and from Newcastle Airport and South Hylton will not run as scheduled on Saturday, August 28.
Tyne and Wear Metro warned there may be further cancellations over the course of the weekend and apologised for any inconvenience caused.
This is the full list of cancelled services today:
Train 109.54 Regent Centre – Airport10.16 Airport – South Hylton11.25 South Hylton – Airport12.40 Airport – South Hylton13.49 South Hylton – Airport15.04 Airport – South Hylton16.13 South Hylton – Airport17.28 Airport – South Hylton18.37 South Hylton – Airport19.54 Airport – South Hylton21.07 South Hylton – Airport22.24 Airport – South Hylton23.32 South Hylton – Regent Centre
Train 217.01 South Gosforth– South Shields17.42 South Shields – St James19.15 St James – South Shields20.41 South Shields – St James22.15 St James – South Shields23.41 South Shields – Benton
Train 319.18 South Gosforth – St James20.15 St James – South Shields21.41 South Shields – St James23.09 St James – Longbenton
Train 415.56 South Gosforth – St James16.49 St James – South Gosforth