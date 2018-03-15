Disruption on Metro after train withdrawn from service

Metro passengers have faced disruption this morning after a train was withdrawn from service.

A delay of about 20 minutes between South Shields and South Gosforth was reported after a train developed a fault.

A tweet from Metro said: "We currently have a gap in service between South Shields and South Gosforth of approximately 20 minutes as a train was withdrawn from service due to a fault.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Shortly before 7am, Metro added that the train had returned to service and thanked passengers for their patience.