Loading...

Disruption ‘inevitable’ as emergency road repairs are carried out after car fire on A1231 Sunderland Highway

A busy Wearside road is partially closed today while emergency repair work is carried out after a car fire.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 9:40 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

One lane of the eastbound A1231 Sunderland Highway is closed near its junction with the A182 Washington Highway at The Galleries after the blaze early this morning, Wednesday, April 20.

North East Live Traffic Tweeted shortly after 7am that a lane of the road was closed.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two appliances, one each from Washington and Gateshead stations, had been called to deal with a car fire shortly before 7am.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

No-one was hurt.

Now Sunderland City Council has confirmed there will be further delays today while emergency repairs are carried out. The authority has warned that disruption is ‘inevitable’.

There were also delays for anyone heading for Newcastle Airport this morning, with the A1 closed northbound between Junction 76 with the B6324, near Blakelaw, and Junction 77 with the A696/A167, near North Kenton. due to a Northumbria Police led incident.

Diversions were in place but the road has now reopened shortly after 7.40am.

The eastbound A1231 is partially blocked near Washington Galleries
DisruptionWashingtonGatesheadTyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service