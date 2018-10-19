Delays warning after three-vehicle crash on A1 near A194(M) junction Picture c/o Google Images Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Drivers are being warned of delays after a crash on the A1 near a busy junction. North East Live Traffic said the three-vehicle collision happened on the A1 southbound at its junction with the A194 (M) near Birtley.Delays are said to be likely. Platform boards 'not working' on Metro system A183 reopens after three-vehicle crash causes delays near A1(M)