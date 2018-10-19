`

Delays warning after three-vehicle crash on A1 near A194(M) junction

Picture c/o Google Images
Drivers are being warned of delays after a crash on the A1 near a busy junction.

North East Live Traffic said the three-vehicle collision happened on the A1 southbound at its junction with the A194 (M) near Birtley.

Delays are said to be likely.