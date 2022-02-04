Delays heading southbound at Tyne Tunnel after reports of broken-down lorry

Road users heading southbound on the A19 through the Tyne Tunnel should expect delays due to a broken-down lorry.

By Ryan Smith
Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:00 am

Just before 10.15am on Friday, February 4, Tyne Tunnel staff reported on Twitter that a broken-down lorry in the southbound tunnel was causing delays.

It is reported that TT2 staff are in attendance at the scene, however traffic is beginning to build as traffic approaches the tunnel.

A tweet from the Tyne Tunnel’s official account this morning said: “We have a broken down lorry in the Southbound Tunnel, TT2 staff are in attendance.

“Apologies for any delays. We will keep you updated with any further movements."

At the current time, it is unclear how long it will take to recover the broken down lorry and drivers are advised to find another route where possible.

There are no reported problems on traffic heading northbound through the tunnel.

More on this to follow.

