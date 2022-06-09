Delays for motorists after collision between car and HGV on A19 near Sunderland-South Tyneside border

The incident happened at around 1.25pm today (June 9).
A statement from Northumbria Police said: “We received a report of a collision on the A19 near Testos Roundabout.
“Officers attended the scene where a HGV and blue BMW saloon had collided. There were no injuries and the vehicles are currently being recovered.”
