Delays for motorists after collision between car and HGV on A19 near Sunderland-South Tyneside border

There have been delays on the A19 southbound following a collision involving a car and an HGV close the A184 junction.

By Neil Fatkin
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 2:58 pm

The incident happened at around 1.25pm today (June 9).

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “We received a report of a collision on the A19 near Testos Roundabout.

“Officers attended the scene where a HGV and blue BMW saloon had collided. There were no injuries and the vehicles are currently being recovered.”

There has been a collision on the A19 southbound involving a car and an HGV.
