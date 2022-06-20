Traffic was held by police at 6.50am due to a collision involving a car close to Junction 61 and the turn-off for Bowburn.
Traffic was held for around 20 minutes and while the road has now been reopened, there are still delays being experienced in the area.
A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called at 6.30am today (June 20) to a one-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M), just north of junction 61.
“Thankfully nobody suffered any injuries as a result of the collision.”
