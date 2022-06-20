Loading...

Delays after A1(M) was temporarily closed due to vehicle collision

There are currently delays on the A1(M) northbound due to a collision near Durham.

By Neil Fatkin
Monday, 20th June 2022, 10:02 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Traffic was held by police at 6.50am due to a collision involving a car close to Junction 61 and the turn-off for Bowburn.

Traffic was held for around 20 minutes and while the road has now been reopened, there are still delays being experienced in the area.

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called at 6.30am today (June 20) to a one-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M), just north of junction 61.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“Thankfully nobody suffered any injuries as a result of the collision.”

Read More

Read More
Lee Dawson murder probe: Police confirm seventh person arrested as post-mortem c...
The A1(M) northbound was temporarily closed due to a collision involving a car.
TrafficDurhamPolice