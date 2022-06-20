Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic was held by police at 6.50am due to a collision involving a car close to Junction 61 and the turn-off for Bowburn.

Traffic was held for around 20 minutes and while the road has now been reopened, there are still delays being experienced in the area.

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called at 6.30am today (June 20) to a one-vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M), just north of junction 61.

“Thankfully nobody suffered any injuries as a result of the collision.”