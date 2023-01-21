Bosses say there are delays of up to 20 minutes on trains running between South Gosforth and South Hylton/South Shields.

It is being blamed on an earlier ‘operational issue’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers are advised to leave extra time for their journey.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel.

The delays were announced at 7.25am on Saturday, January 21, and there had been no further update as of 10am.

Meanwhile, Metro services from 20th-23rd January will start later and finish earlier than normal system wide due to planned improvement work taking place from Friday, January 20, to Monday, January 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers are urged to check train times before travelling to make sure they can make their journey.

See the Metro website at www.nexus.org.uk/metro/updates?open=t_timetable-updates