North East Live Traffic Tweeted shortly before 8.30am today, Tuesday, December 20, that there were hold-ups on the northbound carriageway where one lane was partially obstructed due to a two-vehicle collision which had taken place south of the dual carriageway’s junction with the A183 Chester Road at Hasting Hill.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed officers had attended and the road had now been fully reopened. There had been no casualties: “At 8am today (Tuesday) we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound in Sunderland before the turn-off for the A183.“No-one is believed to have suffered serious injuries and both vehicles have now been recovered from the scene.”