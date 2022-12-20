Crash causes delays for drivers on northbound A19 in Sunderland
There are delays for drivers on the A19 in Sunderland this morning, after a crash which partially closed the dual carriageway
North East Live Traffic Tweeted shortly before 8.30am today, Tuesday, December 20, that there were hold-ups on the northbound carriageway where one lane was partially obstructed due to a two-vehicle collision which had taken place south of the dual carriageway’s junction with the A183 Chester Road at Hasting Hill.
Drivers were being urged to leave extra time or find an alternative route in order to avoid the congestion.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed officers had attended and the road had now been fully reopened. There had been no casualties: “At 8am today (Tuesday) we received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound in Sunderland before the turn-off for the A183.“No-one is believed to have suffered serious injuries and both vehicles have now been recovered from the scene.”