Commuters warned to expect Tyne and Wear Metro delays between South Shields and St James as workers return after Christmas break
Travellers on the Tyne and Wear Metro have been told to expect delays of up to 10 minutes.
By James Harrison
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
According to bosses at Metro operator Nexus, services between South Shields and St James, in Newcastle, are affected.
The issues are understood to have been caused by “an earlier train fault”.
Timetabled additional peak services between Regent Centre, Monkseaton and Pelaw are also not running, due to “fleet availability”.
See the Nexus website for live updates.