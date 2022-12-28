News you can trust since 1873
Commuters warned to expect Tyne and Wear Metro delays between South Shields and St James as workers return after Christmas break

Travellers on the Tyne and Wear Metro have been told to expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

By James Harrison
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

According to bosses at Metro operator Nexus, services between South Shields and St James, in Newcastle, are affected.

The issues are understood to have been caused by “an earlier train fault”.

Timetabled additional peak services between Regent Centre, Monkseaton and Pelaw are also not running, due to “fleet availability”.

See the Nexus website for live updates.

There are delays to Metro services between South Shields and St James, in Newcastle.