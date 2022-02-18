Changes to Metro timetable as Storm Eunice arrives in North East
Metro services are running to a revised timetable today, Friday, February 18, as the network deals with the arrival of Storm Eunice and continued impact of Storm Dudley.
The service has announced that trains will depart from St James and North Shields on the hour, then 12, 24, 36 and 48 minutes past.
Services will set off from Tynemouth on the hour, then 15, 30 and 45 minutes past, while departures from South Shields will be at 07, 22, 37 and 52 minutes past the hour.
There are continuing problems for travellers on North Tyneside, where high winds caused by Storm Dudley have brought down a section of wall along the track between North Shields and Tynemouth stations.
There are no services operating in either direction on the stretch of line, which is not expected to reopen until Sunday.
A replacement bus service is in operation between the two stations.