'As long as it has loos' - Echo readers' verdict on plans to transform Sunderland's railway station

The city’s arrival point will be overhauled thanks to a six-year regeneration pro ject, the intial funding for which was agreed by the North East Joint Transport Committee this week.

Artist impressions have revealed the design Sunderland’s new station, which feature afaçade overlooking Market Square with a large glass wrap-around design.

It will have separate lines for trains and the Tyne and Wear Metro network, four platforms, a new ticket office, public toilets, waiting areas, shops and cafes.

A new multi-storey car park on Holmeside will also form part of the regeneration plans.

An initial £16.3million of funding for the project comes from the region’s £198million share of the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund.

While Echo readers have largely welcomed the rejuvenation – saying it’s a step in the right direction – others have called for a different design to “stand the test of time”.

This is what you said on the Echo’s Facebook page:

Dorothy Berry: “More improvements to the town centre! Looks amazing, bring them on.”

Chris Barron: “Great news but I would prefer the facade to look old fashioned like Newcastle or York - designs that stand the test of time.”

Ian Middlemist: “It’s a modern, spacious, open, bright building. If we still lived in the Victorian age, then a new Victorian Station would be just the ticket. But we don’t.”

Steve Watts: “Can only improve the city centre, let’s hope new businesses are attracted on the back of this.”

Sunderland station's entrance.

Jackie Gordine: “A step in the right direction.”

Kevin Ruxton: “Let's face it, anything is better than it is now.”

Margaret Crosbie: “Just as long as it has loos.”

Robert Hudson: “Great, but you need something to attract people.”

Mark Wilson: “It’s about time, but glad it’s finally starting. They now need to focus on rejuvenating the city centre.”

Maxine Greenhalgh: “About time, so glad it's happening for Sunderland. You visit other places such as Newcastle Station and it’s first impressions that make the city.”

Elaine Dickinson: “Invest in new shops and restaurants and give it a good clean up first.”

Jim Scott: “Looks like a rather large greenhouse.”

