Ambulance sent to help deal with A19 collision on an evening of travel disruption around Sunderland

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the junction of the A19 and the A690 at 4.48pm today (November 2). We dispatched one ambulance crew but no-one required hospital treatment."

Durham Constabulary have been contacted for further details.

The incident follows on from a road traffic collision which resulted in the A19 Northbound slip road leading onto the A1086 being closed and in a separate incident, a lane on the A1231 was closed following a collision between a motorbike and a car.