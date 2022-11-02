News you can trust since 1873
Ambulance sent to help deal with A19 collision on an evening of travel disruption around Sunderland

Following an evening of travel disruption as the region was battered by strong winds and rain, the North East Ambulance Service have confirmed they were sent to deal with a road traffic collision on the A19 near Durham.

By Neil Fatkin
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the junction of the A19 and the A690 at 4.48pm today (November 2). We dispatched one ambulance crew but no-one required hospital treatment."

Durham Constabulary have been contacted for further details.

The incident follows on from a road traffic collision which resulted in the A19 Northbound slip road leading onto the A1086 being closed and in a separate incident, a lane on the A1231 was closed following a collision between a motorbike and a car.

An ambulance was sent to a road traffic collision on the A19.
