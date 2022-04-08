All lanes reopened on A19 in Sunderland and one person taken to hospital following two vehicle collision

Police were called at 8.33am this morning to a report of a collision involving two cars on the A19, just past the junction with A1231.

It was reported that one vehicle had struck the barrier and then another car collided with it.

Officers say they don’t believe anyone involved has sustained any serious injuries but the North East Ambulance Service have confirmed that one patient was treated at the scene and another was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lanes 2 and 3 on the A19 have since reopened following the incident.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene this morning with three appliances from Washington, Marley Park and Sunderland Central Community Fire Stations.

A Fire Service spokesperson said: “Our Fire Control team received a call at 08.46am by a concerned motorist. During the incident we worked alongside our blue light colleagues at the North East Ambulance Service and Northumbria Police. Our crews made the vehicles safe and left the scene at 09.16am.”

An update from the National Highways North East feed on Twitter said: “All lanes are now open on the #A19 southbound between #A1231 and #A183 near #Washington following an earlier multi vehicle collision. Delays are clearing well in the area. Have a safe onward journey.”

Two lanes have been closed after a multi-vehicle collision this morning.

Traffic delays can be seen on the A19 following the collision.