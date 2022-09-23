News you can trust since 1873
Abnormal loads up to 114ft long to travel through Sunderland city centre - here is where and when

Motorists are being warned about slowing traffic as six HGVs will be travelling through the city centre to the Port of Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:27 pm

Six ‘abnormal loads’ will be passing through the city centre on Monday, September 26 and Monday, October 3 between 9.30am and 3pm as crane sections are moved from manufacturer Liebherr in Deptford to the port to be exported.

The loads are up to 35 metres (114ft) long and up to 6.1 metres (20ft) wide.

They will travel under police escorts and to avoid peak journey times they are due to start travelling after 9.30am and be finished before 3pm.

The first of a convoy of six abnormal load HGVs passing through Sunderland city centre.

Sunderland City Council are warning drivers that they may face delays during these times as the sections are transported along Deptford Terrace, A1231 Silksworth Row, St Mary's Boulevard, A1018 West Wear Street and High Street East.

Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Dynamic City, Councillor Kevin Johnston, said: "While the movement of these cranes may cause some delays on city centre roads, it is impressive to see this example of goods manufactured here in Sunderland moving to the Port of Sunderland as they prepare to be exported.

"The movement has been programmed to cause minimal disruption, and we appreciate road users’ patience while these abnormal loads are transported to the port."

