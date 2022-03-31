National Highways is warning drivers of a planned road closure at 9.30am this morning (Thursday, March 31) on the A1(M) between J61 to J60, in order to recover a HGV.

At around 4.30am this morning, the HGV travelling southbound partially left the carriageway – blocking lane one within a section of roadworks.

Due to the complexity of recovery operations and the current temporary road layout of roadworks, the road will be closed southbound and could take up to four hours to reopen.

During this time drivers will be diverted via the A688, A177 and the A689 to rejoin the A1(M) at J60.

