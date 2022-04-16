A1(M) reopens following fatal collision as police appeal for information
The A1(M) has reopened after ten hours of closure as police officers have been investigating a fatal collision involving an HGV and a pedestrian.
The incident happened on the A1(M) Northbound between Junction 60 at Sedgefield and Junction 61 at Bowburn in the early hours of this morning causing the North and Southbound carriageways to be closed.
Durham Constabulary confirmed a pedestrian, a man in his 30s, sadly died at the scene, and are appealing for information to help their investigations.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Anyone who has any information or dashcam footage should call 101 with the incident reference number 48 of April 16.”
National Highways North East have posted on social media that the “A1(M) is now open in both directions”.
The incident occurred at around 3am this morning (April 16).