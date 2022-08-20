A1M reopens after police operation in County Durham
The A1M in County Durham has reopened after a police operation.
By Kevin Clark
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 9:42 am
Updated
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 10:48 am
Sunderland AFC fans travelling to today’s fixture at Stoke City were forced to find alternate routes after the motorway was closed between Junction 57 and Junction 58 near Darlington due to a Durham Police-led incident.
The road was closed in both directions to allow officers to work safely at scene.
The Highways Agency has now confirmed that the road has reopened.
No details of the incident have been released.