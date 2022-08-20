Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland AFC fans travelling to today’s fixture at Stoke City were forced to find alternate routes after the motorway was closed between Junction 57 and Junction 58 near Darlington due to a Durham Police-led incident.

The road was closed in both directions to allow officers to work safely at scene.

The Highways Agency has now confirmed that the road has reopened.

No details of the incident have been released.