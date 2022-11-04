North East Live Traffic Tweeted shortly before 8am today, Friday, November 4, that lanes one and two were closed due to a two-vehicle collsion between the A690 Durham Road and the Seaham turn-off.

National Highways Tweeted shortly before 8.10am that one lane had reopened but the second remained closed for clean-up.

There were delays of 25 mins and approximately four miles of congestion.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7.30am today, Friday, we received a report of a collision on the A19 southbound near the A690 in Sunderland.

“It was reported that two cars were involved but no injuries.

“Traffic is slow while the vehicles are being recovered.

"Drivers are asked to use an alternate route if possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad