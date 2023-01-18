A19 reopens after accident closes southbound section between Castle Eden and Hartlepool
The A19 has reopened after an accident closed the southbound carriageway.
By Kevin Clark
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 4:58pm
The carriageway was completely shut this afternoon, following a collision on the stretch between the A181 Castle Eden junction and the A179 Hartlepool sliproad.
Durham Police and emergency services were currently in attendance and diversions were in place.
National Highways North East Tweeted at 4.46pm today, Wednesday, Janbuary 18, that the road had fully reopened.
It is not known if anyone was hurt.