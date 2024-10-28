Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Transport chiefs in London have apologised after a man hundreds of miles away in Sunderland was hit with fines and had bailiffs at the door over unpaid traffic charges - despite never having driven in the capital.

Andrew Watt and his 'offending' car. He has now received an apology from Transport for London. | Sunderland Echo

Retired Andrew Watt, 71, from Tunstall was the victim of car "cloning", whereby criminals copy the registration plate of a similar or identical vehicle, then run up fines for non-payment of parking and other charges.

The criminal agencies charge a fee to the drivers who actually flouted the rules, with their penalties farmed off onto innocent car owners.

Mr Watt was surprised to be sent a demand for parking fines in 2023 from Westminster Parking Services, he had revoked after it was established that Mr Watt's was not the car in question.

However, Transport for London (TfL) sent him a letter in November 2023, saying two Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) penalty charges had been issued to him for entries to the zone the previous September 2 and 4, which cost £12.50 each.

Two weeks later, TfL told Mr Watt he had not provided "any new or further relevant information regarding the issue" and it "did not consider it appropriate to alter (their) original decision". TfL sent another similar letter in December 2023.

Despite proving that that his car had been cloned, in January he received another letter insisting that he owed TfL £270 for the outstanding charge. This was followed by a letter from the courts, threatening bailiffs.

TfL's appeals officer wrote in April 2024 that they "remain(ed) satisfied that the relevant PCN (fine) is correct".

On September 4, 2024 the Road User Charging Adjudicators confirmed that one of the ULEZ fines had been overturned and that "the vehicle captured on camera was a cloned vehicle".

However, due to TfL's claim that on Mr Watt's appeal against the second charge "the person who witnessed your signature has not provided a full postal address", further demands and threats were made.

On Friday, October 18 solicitors for TfL sent bailiffs to deliver a written demand that the "debt" be paid in a "final warning" and that Mr Watt could "lose (his) belongings unless payment is made immediately". The demand was for £589.

Mr Watt said: "It was August last year when somebody in London 'cloned' my car. I got two ULEZ fines and a few parking fines.

"I've cleared the parking fines. But because I apparently didn't follow the correct criteria with the paperwork I've had bailiffs at the door.

“It’s been very distressing.

"I've been to the magistrates' and filled notices out. There were two charges and one was cancelled by the Road Using Charging Adjudicators. But Transport for London were chasing me for two. They've only cancelled one."

However, the matter has now been clarified after a year of wrangling.

After Mr Watt spoke to the Echo, TfL were asked questions, including why Mr Watt was obliged to do anything at all when he had obviously not committed any offences.

Within 24 hours TfL replied: “We are very sorry that Mr Watt has been a victim of vehicle cloning and for the way the case was handled.

“We have contacted Mr Watt to inform him that all the charges will be cancelled and apologise for the distress caused.”

They have also admitted: "TfL should have showed discretion and cancelled the other PCN outstanding."