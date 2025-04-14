Tragedy as woman dies shortly after giving birth - newborn baby remains in hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has sadly died shortly after giving birth in Boldon.

Northumbria Police were called out to a property on Byron Avenue, in Boldon Colliery, after concerns were raised by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) for a woman and her newborn baby.

It is understood that a police cordon had been put in place around a property at around 12.40pm on Saturday, April 12.

Emergency services established that the woman, who was in her 40s, had gone into labour and had fallen ill after giving birth at the property.

Both the woman and the newborn baby were taken to hospital - where the woman sadly died a short time later.

A woman has tragically died shortly after giving birth at a property in Boldon. | Northumbria Police

Officers have stated that the baby remains in hospital as medical staff continue to carry out observations.

Northumbria Police has confirmed that they are not treating the woman’s death as suspicious and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “At about 12.40pm on Saturday (April 12), we received a report from the ambulance service of concern for the welfare of a woman and a baby at an address in the Byron Avenue area of Boldon Colliery.

“Emergency services attended the scene where it was established a woman had gone into labour and fallen ill after giving birth.

“The woman, in her 40s, and newborn baby were taken to hospital.

“Sadly, the woman died a short time later.

“Her next of kin have been made aware and our thoughts are very much with her loved ones at this time.

“The baby remains in hospital and has been kept in for observations.

"There is believed to be no third-party involvement in the woman’s death, and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”

