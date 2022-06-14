Loading...

TRAFFIC NEWS: Police called to two-vehicle collision near Barnes Park in Sunderland

Northumbria Police were called to a busy Sunderland road following reports of a collision.

By Ryan Smith
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 11:06 am

Officers were called to the crash involving two cars on Barnes Park Road shortly before 9am on Tuesday, June 13.

Northumbria Police attended the scene to ensure that the road was cleared.

A Force spokesperson said: "Shortly before 9am today (Tuesday) police received a report of a collision involving two cars on Barnes Park Road.

Officers were called to a collision on Barnes Park Road on Tuesday, June 14. Photo: Google Maps.

“Officers attended the area and the road was subsequently cleared.

“No one is believed to have sustained any injuries."

