Officers were called to the crash involving two cars on Barnes Park Road shortly before 9am on Tuesday, June 13.
Northumbria Police attended the scene to ensure that the road was cleared.
A Force spokesperson said: "Shortly before 9am today (Tuesday) police received a report of a collision involving two cars on Barnes Park Road.
Most Popular
-
1
Watch as family makes urgent £25,000 appeal to bring pneumonia-stricken 80-year-old grandfather home from Turkey
-
2
Work complete on new Sunderland 'modular homes' under £1.8million housing development in Pennywell
-
3
Plumber left with broken jaw, fractured ribs and lung damage after attack by customer over £50 refund
-
4
Man to appear in court as another man left in hospital with serious injuries following alleged assault after Ed Sheeran gig at Stadium of Light
-
5
Police hunt for Sunderland man Christopher Lee Ball who is evading arrest and wanted on prison recall
“Officers attended the area and the road was subsequently cleared.
Read More
Read MoreSunderland pub goer punched 'very hard' in head after confrontation with Hartlep...
“No one is believed to have sustained any injuries."