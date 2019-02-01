Traffic moving again after A690 closure causes misery for drivers at Houghton Cut

Traffic is now moving again on the A690 at the Houghton Cut after a stretch of the road was closed by the severe weather conditions.

Earlier today Northumbria Police confirmed that they had to close the A690 at Houghton eastbound from the A182 after cars were becoming stuck due to the bad weather.

During the problems the westbound carriageway was down to single lane.

Sunderland City Council has confirmed that the road traffic is now moving again in both directions.

We are also getting reports of queuing traffic on the A6090 southbound between A19 at Herrington Interchange and A1(M) J62 Carrville as a result of the snow.

AA Traffic has also confirmed that there are severe delays and stationary traffic due to snow on A1(M) both ways at J62 A690 Carrville.

Gridlocked traffic on the A690 near Houghton Cut this morning.

There is also congestion to J61 at Bowburn heading north and J65 (A194(M)) heading southbound.

Travel time is said to be around one hour and 20 minutes.

AA Traffic says that cameras show heavy snow across the Durham area which is affecting the motorway heading towards J62.

All roads in the area are struggling.

The bad weather conditions has caused traffic to build up on the A690.