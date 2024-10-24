Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major Sunderland city centre roundabout is fully functioning again after its traffic lights were out of order following a road accident on Saturday.

The lights at St Mary's roundabout at the south end of the Wearmouth Bridge were still off on Wednesday, October 23. The roundabout connects three main roads, but with a multitude of lanes splitting into different directions.

The traffic lights are now operating again and traffic in the area is moving as normal.

Roadworks on the eastbound section of the A183 St Mary's Boulevard are now also complete.

A statement from Sunderland City Council said: “The signals at St Mary's roundabout were reported damaged due to a road traffic accident shortly after midnight on Saturday morning.

“Sunderland City Council's repair contractor attended at 01.15 Saturday and arranged for temporary signs to be displayed to warn motorists.

“On Monday the council arranged for repairs to two sockets and kerbs, which were carried out on Tuesday and completed on Wednesday afternoon.

“The contractor replaced the damaged lights and equipment and the roundabout was fully functional at 14.30 on Wednesday.”