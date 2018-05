There are road delays this morning after a lorry became wedged under a railway bridge.

It has happened on the A690 at Langley Moor, near Durham City.

The incident is also impacting on traffic at the A167 Nevilles Cross.

Durham County Council tweeted: "There are delays on A690 towards Durham due to a lorry being wedged under the railway bridge at Langley Moor.

"Please allow extra time for your journey and avoid the area if possible."